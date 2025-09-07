Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fluor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550,793 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,568 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,142,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,098,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 202,005 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.