Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2,786.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 495,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $13,426,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the sale, the director owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,093.90. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,661.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 724,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,485.15. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,654 shares of company stock worth $3,195,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

