Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 327,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5%

Global Payments stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

