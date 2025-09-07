Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of GDYN opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

