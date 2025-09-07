Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.99 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

