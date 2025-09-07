Head to Head Contrast: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Tigo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $901.46 million 2.27 -$1.81 billion ($29.96) -1.15 Tigo Energy $54.01 million 1.83 -$62.75 million ($0.84) -1.79

Tigo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 10 17 0 0 1.63 Tigo Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential downside of 47.11%. Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies -177.64% -191.53% -49.83% Tigo Energy -69.01% -434.06% -63.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.