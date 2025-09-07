Head-To-Head Review: Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sila Realty Trust $186.86 million 7.50 $42.66 million $0.69 36.81 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $442.32 million 0.92 -$95.67 million ($1.40) -4.39

Analyst Recommendations

Sila Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sila Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sila Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sila Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 0 1 2.50

Sila Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.57%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sila Realty Trust 20.43% 2.80% 1.93% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -20.73% -9.25% -1.71%

Dividends

Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sila Realty Trust pays out 231.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Sila Realty Trust has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sila Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

