Head-To-Head Survey: Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 4.24% 10.46% 5.38% DocGo -4.20% -3.26% -2.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Getinge has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getinge and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 1 0 0 2.00 DocGo 0 3 3 0 2.50

DocGo has a consensus price target of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 127.22%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Getinge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge and DocGo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.29 billion 1.85 $154.96 million $0.53 42.04 DocGo $616.55 million 0.25 $19.99 million ($0.19) -8.32

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Getinge beats DocGo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

