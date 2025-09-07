Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.4%

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Shares of HCAT opened at $3.38 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,436,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 5,195,686 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,090,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,555 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $7,724,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 172.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 439,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.