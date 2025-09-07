HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 176.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $91.48 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

