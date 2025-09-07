Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Critical Survey

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Westport Fuel Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.74, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus price target of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 175.13%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Westport Fuel Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 12.21 -$14.02 million $0.09 294.33 Westport Fuel Systems $302.30 million 0.14 -$21.84 million ($2.93) -0.86

Hesai Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 4.00% 3.11% 2.14% Westport Fuel Systems -16.85% -16.12% -7.34%

Summary

Hesai Group beats Westport Fuel Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

