Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Invests $554,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

