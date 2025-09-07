Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 70,981 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,981 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,447,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,096,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,827 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.7% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 244,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

