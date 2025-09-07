HP Inc. $HPQ Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 309.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

