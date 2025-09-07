Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 151.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBRX. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunityBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

