Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 594,375.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

