Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,340 Shares of Unisys Corporation $UIS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 18.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 22.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

UIS stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Unisys Corporation has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UIS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

