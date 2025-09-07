Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 million, a P/E ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InfuSystem news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,621.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,980. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

