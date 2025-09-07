Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 214,767.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,345,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,344,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 12.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.99 on Friday. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Dividend Announcement

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $179.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.97%.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

