i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) versus Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Comparison

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and Vista Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $76.62 million 9.05 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.93 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.07) -19.57

Volatility and Risk

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i-80 Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.49%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than i-80 Gold.

Summary

Vista Gold beats i-80 Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold



i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Vista Gold



Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

