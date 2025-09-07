IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.04. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.IDEX’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

