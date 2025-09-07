Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $125.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.