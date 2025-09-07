Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.