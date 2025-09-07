Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,147 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

