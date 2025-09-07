Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $102.55 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.39%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

