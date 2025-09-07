Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 53,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of EL opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

