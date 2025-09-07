Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.12 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

