Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,903,000 after purchasing an additional 493,199 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.5%

PBH opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

