Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,970,000 after buying an additional 271,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.