Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,021,000 after purchasing an additional 169,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

