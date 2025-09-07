Ieq Capital LLC Has $228,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Hudson Technologies worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 162,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HDSN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.20 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

