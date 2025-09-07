Ieq Capital LLC Has $240,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Wix.com Stock Up 4.0%

Wix.com stock opened at $153.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $114.89 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.