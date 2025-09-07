Ieq Capital LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Remitly Global by 29.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 324.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Remitly Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,654,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 186,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,311.46. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

RELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

