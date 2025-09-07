Ieq Capital LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.2%

VSCO opened at $26.24 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

