Ieq Capital LLC Has $256,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $377.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

