Ieq Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ennis worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $476.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other news, Director Walter D. Gruenes acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,266.57. This trade represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

