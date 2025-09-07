Ieq Capital LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Fox Corporation $FOX

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 66.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $55.97 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

