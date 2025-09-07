Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

