Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 546,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 138,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6695 per share. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 84.97%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

