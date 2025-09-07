Ieq Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 889.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NASDAQ MXL opened at $15.63 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

