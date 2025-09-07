Ieq Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in Towne Bank $TOWN

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 137.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Towne Bank alerts:

Towne Bank Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Towne Bank has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Towne Bank Dividend Announcement

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.Towne Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Towne Bank

About Towne Bank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Towne Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towne Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.