Ieq Capital LLC Invests $242,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries
In other news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.
Cavco Industries Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
