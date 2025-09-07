Ieq Capital LLC Invests $242,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $545.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.86. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $393.53 and a one year high of $568.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

