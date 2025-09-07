Ieq Capital LLC Invests $242,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 42.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,998.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FELE. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,003.13. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.3%

FELE stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

