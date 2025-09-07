Ieq Capital LLC Invests $245,000 in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,275,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 277,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. FB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.93.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. Analysts expect that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

