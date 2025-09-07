Ieq Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 594,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.35 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $932.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLX

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.