Ieq Capital LLC Invests $266,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Tang acquired 200,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,329,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,328,560. This represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

