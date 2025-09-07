Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Employers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Employers by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Employers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIG

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.