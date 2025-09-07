Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 165,692 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 141.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

