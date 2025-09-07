Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

