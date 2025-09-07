Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $8,225,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2,077.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 214,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4,016.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

